Why is it spelled “sherbet” but pronounced “sherbert”? That’s one of many possible questions for you to ponder as you partake in the hazy, relaxing high of Sunset Sherbet. A cross between Blackberry Kush and GSC is truly a remarkable tasty treat. Sunset Sherbet is a perfect strain to enjoy with some psychedelic music or a visually-stimulating movie. A hybrid that may make a great follow-up dessert course to this flavorful terpene strain.
