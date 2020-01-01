 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. SweetLeaf Organics
SweetLeaf Organics Cover Photo

SweetLeaf Organics

Oklahoma's best 100% organically grown medicine and clones.

10 Strains in veg. Time to flip the switch and get some flowers going!
10 Strains in veg. Time to flip the switch and get some flowers going!
It seems as if we have been hit by a hard frost over night. Our girls are really starting to shine!
It seems as if we have been hit by a hard frost over night. Our girls are really starting to shine!

About SweetLeaf Organics

At Sweetleaf Organics, We aim to provide the highest quality medicine available in the state of Oklahoma. Our Master Grower(s) work hard to ensure that your medicine receives the utmost care in every step of the growing operation. We grow 100% organically without pesticides or chemical fertilizers, which means your medicine arrives as clean and natural as can be. We maintain a small grow that allows us to focus on providing the very best product on the market. Contact us if you would like to display our product in your dispensary. All of our product comes prepackaged for Oklahoma compliant distribution. You give us the weights and strains and we deliver a fully saleable product that is ready for your price sticker and display case. Our product comes with certified testing results showing both THC and CBD levels as well as terpene profiles and all other information.

Clones

more products

Available in

United States, Oklahoma