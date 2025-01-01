Flip Your Switch between two deliciously smooth THC-diamond formulations!

With mouth-watering Orange Creamsicle nostalgia and oh-so rich Berries and Cream bliss, the downright dreamy flavors in Dulce Delight let you enjoy dessert whenever you'd like!

· Instantly Switch Between 2 Half-Gram Carts

· Unique THC-Diamond Formulations Offer Exceptionally Smooth and Tasty Hits

· 100% Natural Terpenes

· Dual Ceramic Core

· Wickless

· USB-C Rechargeable

