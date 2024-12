Swell Edibles is proud to be family owned/operated and craft our candies from scratch right here in The City of Destiny.

----------

Like a Starburst with the textrue of an Airhead, these little bites of bliss are vegan, gluten free, and sure to make both you and your tastebuds feel unbelievably Swell!

----------

Possibly our greatest flavor yet: sweet, citrusy, creamy and dreamy; now infused with 10mg of indica oils plus 10mg of CBN to help you sleep swell!

----------

· 100% Pesticide Free

· Vegan, Gluten Free, Zero High-Fructose Corn Syrup

· Made with 100% Organic & Sustainably Sourced Palm Oil

· Carefully Crafted to Cause Smiles, Not Stick to 'em!

read more