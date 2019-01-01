Swift represents a revolution in how you take CBD. Each bottle of Swift contains 300 mg of highly concentrated, non-psychoactive CBD in an easy-to-use spray. What truly makes Swift special is its proprietary oral delivery system. Swift has been painstakingly formulated to allow the CBD to become atomized. By atomizing the CBD, your body is able to absorb the super concentrated formula through the lining of your mouth, by-passing the digestive process that traditional CBD tinctures must undergo. This allows for more beneficial CBD to make it into your body and provide the therapeutic benefits you are looking for.