Find an essence of inspiration with terpene rich, full-spectrum cannabis indica extract tablets. Each Essence sativa tablet is all natural, using high quality, full flower batches of strain specific cannabis. By using all of the plant cellulose in our tablets, they are an easy way to swallow all terpenes within a cannabis strain without leaving a bad taste in your mouth.



Using the most simple ingredients make Essence tablets the most discreet and natural way to get all of the benefits of the full spectrum cannabis strain without smoking. When Essence tablets are absorbed into your system, the effects are slower than smoking which make it beneficial for micro-dosing.



- Sugar Free

- Gluten Free

- Vegan

- Full Plant Extract



Ingredients:

Micro-crystal Cellulose, Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract, Silicone Dioxide, Magnesium Stearate

