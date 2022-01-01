About this product
Find an essence of inspiration with terpene rich, full-spectrum cannabis indica extract tablets. Each Essence sativa tablet is all natural, using high quality, full flower batches of strain specific cannabis. By using all of the plant cellulose in our tablets, they are an easy way to swallow all terpenes within a cannabis strain without leaving a bad taste in your mouth.
Using the most simple ingredients make Essence tablets the most discreet and natural way to get all of the benefits of the full spectrum cannabis strain without smoking. When Essence tablets are absorbed into your system, the effects are slower than smoking which make it beneficial for micro-dosing.
- Sugar Free
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Full Plant Extract
Ingredients:
Micro-crystal Cellulose, Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract, Silicone Dioxide, Magnesium Stearate
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
