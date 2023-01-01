Since the infancy of Washington Stateʼs cannabis industry, Green Labs has been at the forefront of manufacturing exceptional cannabis products. With decades of experience in the culinary and horticulture industries, Green Labs has perfected a method for consistently dosed handcrafted edibles, using local ingredients, like CannaBees Honey, when available.



Forged by a family of determined and daring entrepreneurs, Green Labs has grown to six unique product lines precisely infused to create the best cannabis experience, no matter your preference.



From Dipped Infused Pre-Rolls to delectable ganache filled Chocolate Truffles, Green Labs provides an array of cannabis products that are Always Extraordinary.

