About this product
Find an essence of inspiration with terpene rich, full-spectrum cannabis sativa extract tablets. Each Essence sativa tablet is all natural, using high quality, full flower batches of strain specific cannabis. By using all of the plant cellulose in our tablets, they are an easy way to swallow all terpenes within a cannabis strain without leaving a bad taste in your mouth.
Using the most simple ingredients make Essence tablets the most discreet and natural way to get all of the benefits of the full spectrum cannabis strain without smoking. When Essence tablets are absorbed into your system, the effects are slower than smoking which make it beneficial for micro-dosing.
- Sugar Free
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Full Plant Extract
Ingredients:
Micro-crystal Cellulose, Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract, Silicone Dioxide, Magnesium Stearate
Using the most simple ingredients make Essence tablets the most discreet and natural way to get all of the benefits of the full spectrum cannabis strain without smoking. When Essence tablets are absorbed into your system, the effects are slower than smoking which make it beneficial for micro-dosing.
- Sugar Free
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Full Plant Extract
Ingredients:
Micro-crystal Cellulose, Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract, Silicone Dioxide, Magnesium Stearate
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Since the infancy of Washington Stateʼs cannabis industry, Green Labs has been at the forefront of manufacturing exceptional cannabis products. With decades of experience in the culinary and horticulture industries, Green Labs has perfected a method for consistently dosed handcrafted edibles, using local ingredients, like CannaBees Honey, when available.
Forged by a family of determined and daring entrepreneurs, Green Labs has grown to six unique product lines precisely infused to create the best cannabis experience, no matter your preference.
From Dipped Infused Pre-Rolls to delectable ganache filled Chocolate Truffles, Green Labs provides an array of cannabis products that are Always Extraordinary.
Forged by a family of determined and daring entrepreneurs, Green Labs has grown to six unique product lines precisely infused to create the best cannabis experience, no matter your preference.
From Dipped Infused Pre-Rolls to delectable ganache filled Chocolate Truffles, Green Labs provides an array of cannabis products that are Always Extraordinary.