About this product
DIPPED C-Cell Cartridges bring the same full-spectrum single strain distillate used in our pre-rolls into convenient cartridges. We extract all of the terpenes from one strain so you get the full benefits of the strain, not just the most prominent terpenes.
Easy to bring with you, and a smooth vaping experience, these c-cell cartridges work in all c-cell vape pens without leaking. #GetDIPPED
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
