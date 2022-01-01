DIPPED C-Cell Cartridges bring the same full-spectrum single strain distillate used in our pre-rolls into convenient cartridges. We extract all of the terpenes from one strain so you get the full benefits of the strain, not just the most prominent terpenes.



Easy to bring with you, and a smooth vaping experience, these c-cell cartridges work in all c-cell vape pens without leaking. #GetDIPPED