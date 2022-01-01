About this product
Pucker Up!
Swifts Orange and Mango Sour Drops are a great little sour treat. With a small amount of small batch cannabis distillate, just 5 mg of THC per piece, each orange mango drop is just the right amount of sour with a refreshing fruity finish.
Packaged in a sturdy tin, these sour drops are great for on the go while staying in control of your cannabis experience.
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Sugar Free
- Discreet
Ingredients:
Isomalt (from beets), Organic Stevia, Sucralose (from sugar), Organic Freeze Dried Raspberries and Strawberries, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Premium Ethanol Cannabis Oil, Vegetable Colors (turmeric, annato orange, spinach)
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
