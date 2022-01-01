About this product
Treating yourself has never been so sweet! Handcrafted from scratch using real gelatin combined with the finest all-natural ingredients and infused to the core, Swifts Gummies deliver an always extraordinary, flavor-packed chewing experience. These are the collagen rich gummies you’ve been waiting for!
- All Natural
- Made from Scratch
- Small Batch Oil
- Discreet
Ingredients:
Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin (collagen), Citric Acid (acidulant), Natural Flavors, Natural Colors, Confectionary Coating (fractionated coconut oil, carnauba wax), Ethanol Based Distillate Cannabis Extract
Contains:
Coconut
- All Natural
- Made from Scratch
- Small Batch Oil
- Discreet
Ingredients:
Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin (collagen), Citric Acid (acidulant), Natural Flavors, Natural Colors, Confectionary Coating (fractionated coconut oil, carnauba wax), Ethanol Based Distillate Cannabis Extract
Contains:
Coconut
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.