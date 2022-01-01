Treating yourself has never been so cool. Crafted using quality natural ingredients and expertly infused with premium cannabis distillate, SipCool Tincture Shotz will keep you cool and hydrate your day.



With expertly crafted and perfectly portioned cannabis infused distillate refined to blend with an all natural fruity dance to add to any suitable drink. From seltzer water to your favorite kombucha, the uses are limited to only what you can dream of.



- Gluten Free

- No High Fructose Corn Syrup

- Drink Additive



Ingredients:

Water, Invert Cane Syrup, Lemon Juice Powder (Corn Syrup Solids, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Lemon Oil), Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Malic Acid, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Ethanol based Distillate Cannabis Extract.

