About this product
Treating yourself has never been so cool. Crafted using quality natural ingredients and expertly infused with premium cannabis distillate, SipCool Tincture Shotz will keep you cool and hydrate your day.
With expertly crafted and perfectly portioned cannabis infused distillate refined to blend with an all natural fruity dance to add to any suitable drink. From seltzer water to your favorite kombucha, the uses are limited to only what you can dream of.
- Gluten Free
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Drink Additive
Ingredients:
Water, Invert Cane Syrup, Lemon Juice Powder (Corn Syrup Solids, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Lemon Oil), Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Malic Acid, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Ethanol based Distillate Cannabis Extract.
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
