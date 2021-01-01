About this product

2017 Dope Cup Winner - Best Sweet Edible Runner-Up Swifts Apple Crisp Truffles are the ultimate cannabis indulgence, wrapped in an artesian chocolate shell, filled with a rich crème chocolate ganache and laid on a crunchy bed of oatmeal. When life hands you a bag of Swifts, step outside of the box and turn the music up. Break through the sweet chocolate shell and the decadent infused core will the melt your day away leaving you deliciously free. Available in Indica, Sativa and Hybrid varieties.