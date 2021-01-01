Swifts Edibles by Green Labs
Swifts Green Tea Peppermints (CBD)
About this product
2016 Dope Cup Winner - Best CBD Edible - A precise blend of the finest cannabis, green tea and peppermint extracts, Swifts Green Tea Peppermints have a refreshing peppermint taste with an added boost of Green Tea are sugar free and contain the natural, plant-derived sweetener xylitol. Swifts CBD Mints are the delicious microdose mint that puts you in charge. 20 mints per tin, each mint contains 5mg CBD, .25mg THC
