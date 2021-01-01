Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Swifts Edibles by Green Labs

Swifts Edibles by Green Labs

Swifts Green Tea Peppermints (CBD)

About this product

2016 Dope Cup Winner - Best CBD Edible - A precise blend of the finest cannabis, green tea and peppermint extracts, Swifts Green Tea Peppermints have a refreshing peppermint taste with an added boost of Green Tea are sugar free and contain the natural, plant-derived sweetener xylitol. Swifts CBD Mints are the delicious microdose mint that puts you in charge. 20 mints per tin, each mint contains 5mg CBD, .25mg THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!