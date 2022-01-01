About this product
It can't be summer all year long. Or can it? With our 10mg Delta 8 THC gummies in Watermelon flavor, pure summer vibes are here to transport you with a gradual, mellow high that'll leave you feeling like you're sipping a Watermelon margarita on the beach. Each bottle contains 30 gummies.
About this brand
Sympleaf Wellness
Sympleaf Wellness believes the best way to manage your health is through a holistic approach, using our exclusive industrial hemp CBD products.