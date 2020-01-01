Our CBD oils start out as premium Hemp flowers and are processed with utmost expertise and patience in order to produce the most palatable and tasty CBD oil extracts on the market. Here at Synergy Extracts we are combining high quality legal hemp extracts with terpene profiles to infuse and enrich them. You will struggle to find legal CBD oil extracts of this quality anywhere else in the world and at an amazing price. Every product undergoes vigorous research and development. Quality over quantity We only use unpollinated female hemp flowers in our CBD oil products for maximum essential oil content. When the females are pollinated they switch there energy over to seed production, rendering them useless for us, as terpene and cannabinoid production grinds to halt. Only premium grade A extracts will be found on our website.