About this product
Mood: Sunny, Calm, Carefree
Pairs well with: Art projects, Puzzles, Nature walks
Lineage: Cookies & Cream x Banana Punch #7
Top Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Beta-Caryophellene, Alpha Terpineol, Alpha Humelene
Grown by: Revolution Cannabis
About this strain
Banana Pudding is a cross between GSC and Banana OG. When it comes to flavor, the name says it all—it’s like eating a vanilla wafer cookie off the top of some fresh-made banana pudding; its earthy fruit flavor pairs perfectly with the doughy spiciness of GSC. Like most sweet and earthy kushes, this strain will offer a profound body effect, however, it won’t be so stony that it keeps you from enjoying company. Banana Pudding is the perfect strain for watching funny movies at the end of the day with loved ones. Be prepared to experience plenty of belly laughs as you slowly melt into the couch.
Banana Pudding effects
About this brand
Brought to you by your friends at Revolution Cannabis