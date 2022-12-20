Get Happy with Peach Maraschino, a heady hybrid keeps your mind engaged while allowing your body to chill out. While this tends to lend itself well to sit-down (or even horizontal) pastimes, don’t rule out long walks with a podcast or audiobook.



Mood: Engaged, Buzzed, Cozy

Pairs Well With: Game night, Binging a TV show, Headphone walks

Lineage: Cherry Punch x Peach Crescendo

Top Terpenes: Limonene, Beta-Myrcene, Beta-Pinene, Alpha-Pinene

Bred by: Lovin' in Her Eyes

Grown by: Revolution Cannabis