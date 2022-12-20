Get Happy with Wedding Sherb, the hybrid to reach for when it’s a good day to have a good day. This strain has mood-elevating properties and a balanced profile for an all-around great buzz. (Also great for appetite and anxiety!)



Mood: Chill, Melty, Good old-fashioned stoned

Pairs Well With: Getting lost in music, Eating chips, Meditation

Lineage: Wedding Cake x Sunset Sherb

Top Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Elemene

Bred by: Seed Junky

Grown by: Revolution Cannabis