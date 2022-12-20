About this product
Get Happy with Wedding Sherb, the hybrid to reach for when it’s a good day to have a good day. This strain has mood-elevating properties and a balanced profile for an all-around great buzz. (Also great for appetite and anxiety!)
Mood: Chill, Melty, Good old-fashioned stoned
Pairs Well With: Getting lost in music, Eating chips, Meditation
Lineage: Wedding Cake x Sunset Sherb
Top Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Elemene
Bred by: Seed Junky
Grown by: Revolution Cannabis
About this brand
Tales & Travels
We love weed. We love adventure. We love weedventures. We think you might, too?
Brought to you by your friends at Revolution Cannabis
