Talking Trees Flower 3.5g Pancakes
Genetics: London Pound Cake x Kush Mints
Potency: 25.25% Total, 24.32% THC
Indica
Aroma: Sweet, Fruity, Herbal, Piney
Flavor: Citrusy, Earthy, Herbal
Entourage Effects: Relaxation, Comfort
Top 3 Terpenes: myrcene, limonene, B-caryophyllene
Talking Trees is a legacy Northern Humboldt brand that cultivates using only organic methods. We believe in clean, safe, sustainably grown cannabis products!
Talking Trees
C12-0000102-LIC