Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Tank Glass

Tank Glass

The Original Tank Beaker

Buy Here

About this product

The piece that needs no explanation. You've seen the videos, and they speak for themselves. Crafted for durability and function, this is the beaker that stays in your arsenal for years. Comes with two glass downstems and a bowl. Lifetime Tank Warranty included with purchase. Part of the Tank Glass Family of Products.

✔︎ 12 Inches Tall
✔︎ American Blown 9mm Glass
✔︎ Reinforced Base
✔︎ Uber Thick Tank Joint
✔︎ 14mm Tank Bowl
✔︎ Glass Downstem
✔︎ NEW* Ring Ice Catcher
✔︎ FREE* Extra Glass Downstem
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!