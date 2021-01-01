Loading…
Tank Glass

The Tank Mini

Just like the Original Tank Beaker but, now in a more convenient size for the on-the-go smoker. Crafted for durability and function, this is the beaker that stays in your arsenal for years. Comes with two mini downstems and a bowl. Lifetime Tank Warranty included with purchase.

✔︎ 8 Inches Tall
✔︎ American Blown 9mm Glass
✔︎ Reinforced Base
✔︎ Uber Thick Tank Joint
✔︎ 14mm Tank Bowl
✔︎ Mini Glass Downstem
✔︎ NEW* Ring Ice Catcher
✔︎ FREE* Extra Mini Glass Downstem
