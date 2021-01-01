About this product

Just like the Original Tank Beaker but, now in a more convenient size for the on-the-go smoker. Crafted for durability and function, this is the beaker that stays in your arsenal for years. Comes with two mini downstems and a bowl. Lifetime Tank Warranty included with purchase.



✔︎ 8 Inches Tall

✔︎ American Blown 9mm Glass

✔︎ Reinforced Base

✔︎ Uber Thick Tank Joint

✔︎ 14mm Tank Bowl

✔︎ Mini Glass Downstem

✔︎ NEW* Ring Ice Catcher

✔︎ FREE* Extra Mini Glass Downstem