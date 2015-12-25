Taste Budz
Killer Grape
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
A hybrid strain cross (Killer Queen and Querkle). Killer Grape is a heavy 50/50 hybrid strain that deals an astonishing amount of cerebral euphoria and profoundly relaxing effects. This strain gets its name from the sour grape fragrance its buds carry, which is accented by sweet, tropical undertones.
THC: 15.4%
50 % Indica / 50 % Sativa
Genetics: Killer Queen x Querkle
Terpenes (Descending)(>0.5mg/g): 4.32 ϐ-Mycrene, 0.7 trans-Ocimene, 0.54 α-Pinene, and 0.5 ϐ-Caryophyllene
Killer Grape effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
