Tastebudz

Always made from scratch/Always PureCO2 oil/Always satisfied

About Tastebudz

TasteBudz is a new Colorado edible company that launched in late 2016. We pride ourselves on making all of our edibles in house #nospraygang. We use CO2 oil in all of our edibles that is always tested at over 70% to ensure a great non-hashy taste. The CO2 oil we use is always pure and never filtered with more solvents. We believe the best medicine comes when extra solvents like ethanol are not used to 'filter' the final oil.

Available in

United States, Colorado