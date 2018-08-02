White Chocolate by Sin City Seeds is a sweet, sativa-dominant hybrid. This strain is a cross between Chocolope and White Moonshine. It offers a wide range of flavors, from melon rind and cherry to pronounced notes of herbs and spices. White Chocolate jumpstarts creativity whiling contributing a warm, stimulating buzz to the body. This plant’s manageable growth and exotic aromas make it a treat to cultivate and a pleasure to consume.