Indulge in the zesty and cheesy taste of our new Buffalo Cheddar Crackers. Made with premium quality cheese and a dash of spicy buffalo seasoning, these crackers offer a perfect balance of flavor and crunch. Whether you're snacking solo or hosting a party, our Buffalo Cheddar Tempo Crackers are a delicious and satisfying choice. Pair them with your favorite dips or toppings, or enjoy them on their own for a savory and spicy treat. Get ready to add some heat to your snack game! A serving size is 2 crackers with 10mg THC and 10mg CBD, 10 servings per bag, 100mg THC and 100mg CBD total.



