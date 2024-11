Experience the ultimate relaxation with OG Grape, delivering tranquil Indica effects that gently calm both body and mind. Let the soothing essence of grapes envelop you as stress melts away and tension fades into the background. Whether you're seeking a peaceful night's sleep or simply craving deep relaxation, OG Grape is your ticket to a state of serene tranquility, accompanied by the luscious taste of sweet grapes.

OG Grape

Effects: Peaceful + Sedating

Active Terpenes: Myrcene

Strain Dominance: Indica

