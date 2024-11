Elevate your snacking experience with the exquisite taste of our Truffle Parmesan Crackers. Crafted with premium quality parmesan cheese and infused with the earthy aroma of truffles, these crackers offer a sophisticated and decadent flavor profile. Each bite delivers a perfect balance of cheesy richness and umami depth, making them an ideal choice for any occasion. Pair them with your favorite beverage or serve them as a gourmet appetizer at your next gathering. A serving size is 2 crackers with 10mg THC and 10mg CBD, 10 servings per bag, 100mg THC and 100mg CBD total.

