About this product

Available in 30mL & 15mL sizes, Formula Black offers 60 milligrams of CBD (cannabidiol) in every milliliter. Formulated with zero THC, our CBD isolate tincture is made using our highly absorbable, proprietary shorter MCT chain carrier oil which offers greater bioavailability. The more bioavailable the cannabinoids are in hemp derived products, the more your endocannabinoid system (ECS) can benefit.