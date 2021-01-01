About this product

CBG Flower – 14% CBG, 14.3% Total Cannabinoids | Citrus, Earthy, Diesel, Uplifting and Relaxing | Indoor Grown



A rare new hemp strain that has effects similar to chamomile tea. On the nose, an understated bouquet of tart citrus, lemongrass, and floral spice backed by herbaceous and slightly woody evergreen notes. The dense buds are covered in sparkling trichomes, reminiscent of crystallized sugar coating, and fitting for a White CBG cultivar.



– Type: CBG-Rich Hybrid

– 3.5 Grams – Premium Organic Indoor Grown CBG Hemp Flower

– 100% Hand Trimmed Buds

– 100% Organic, No pesticides, No additives

– 3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance

– Nashville, Tennessee

– Non-GMO



Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool

Terpenes are the scent molecules responsible for the unique aroma and flavor of different cannabis varieties, or strains. Together with cannabinoids, terpenes play an important role in distinguishing the therapeutic properties of each strain. Our lab report revealed concentrations of the following terpenes:



Myrcene: promotes mental and physical relaxation to reduce stress and calm the mind

Limonene: elevates mood and reduces stress

Linalool: often used in meditation and aromatherapy to promote relaxation and aid in restful sleep