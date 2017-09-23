Loading…
Logo for the brand Terp Science Labs

Terp Science Labs

PULL-N-SNAP SHATTER

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

PULL N SNAP SHATTERS, SUPER TERPY

Cherry Cola effects

Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
34% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
