Terp Science Labs
PULL-N-SNAP SHATTER
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
PULL N SNAP SHATTERS, SUPER TERPY
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
34% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
