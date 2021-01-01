About this product

Terpen Muscle Pain Gel 500mg is a powerful and fast acting topical that is excellent for muscle related conditions such as; body pain, soreness, muscle spasms, nerve pain, and inflammation. It provides a relaxing icy-hot sensation due to the cooling menthol and warming capsicum and camphor oil ingredients.

Suggested Use: Apply directly to the area of discomfort. Rubs in dry. Recommended for all-over use. Apply as needed. Do not apply on open wounds. Avoid contact with eyes and mucous membranes.

This product is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and non-psychoactive.

Ingredients: Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Menthol Crystals, Capsicum Fruit Oleoresin, White Camphor Bark Oil, Sweet Basil Leaf Oil, Black Pepper Oil, Roman Chamomile Flower Oil, German Chamomile Flower Oil, Cinnamon Leaf Oil, Citronella Oil, Eucalyptus Leaf Oil, Helichrysum Flower Oil, Ginger Root Oil, Pink Grapefruit Peel Oil, Juniper Berry Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Peppermint Oil, Pine Needle Oil, Ravensara Oil, Rosemary Leaf Oil, Spearmint Oil, Wild Oregano Oil, Glycerin, Witch Hazel Water, Organic Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Organic Hemp Isolate Extract, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate.