The Fresh Never Frozen® 2021 Gas #41 hemp-derived terpene offers a singular variety with a rich and diverse profile, having Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Pinene as the top terpenes.

This flavor brings to mind the Skywalker OG, Tahoe OG, and OG Kush strains, which can be ideal for those looking for OG flavor and aroma profiles.



Tasting Notes: Gasoline, Raspberry, Sour Mango, Sweet Lemonade,Fig, Lavender, Blackberry, Lemongrass, Dark Honey



2021 Gas #41 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

