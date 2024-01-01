The Fresh Never Frozen® 2021 Gas #41 hemp-derived terpene offers a singular variety with a rich and diverse profile, having Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Pinene as the top terpenes. This flavor brings to mind the Skywalker OG, Tahoe OG, and OG Kush strains, which can be ideal for those looking for OG flavor and aroma profiles.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.