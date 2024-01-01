The Fresh Never Frozen® 2022 Dessert #45 is a hemp-derived terpene oil that carries Limonene, Ocimene, and Caryophyllene as its most abundant terpenes. The effects, flavors, and aromas mirror the White Runtz, Pink Runtz, and Runtz Strains. 2022 Dessert #45 can be a great choice for those looking for a lightly sweet sour flavor.



Tasting Notes: Raspberry, Sour tangerine, Muscat Wine, Lemon Basil, Almond Liqueur, Green Mango, Lemon Balm, Dry Rosé Wine



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

