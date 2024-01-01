The Fresh Never Frozen® 2022 Dessert #49 is a hemp-derived terpene oil with Limonene, Ocimene, and Caryophyllene as top terpenes. The effects, flavors, and aromas of 2022 Dessert #49 are akin to the London Pound Cake, Candy Rain, and Rainbow Sherbert strains. This flavor can be a great pick for those looking for a sweet-with-a-kick-back flavor.



Tasting Notes: Blueberry, Lemon Zest, Kumquat, Sweet Yarrow, Elderberry, Lime Cordial, Spicy Mango



