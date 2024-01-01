2022 FRUIT #11 - Fresh Never Frozen® Terpene

by Terpene Belt Farms
THC —CBD —
About this product

The Fresh Never Frozen® 2022 Fruit #11 is a hemp-derived terpene oil that has Ocimene, Limonene, and Pinene as its main terpenes. The effects, flavors, and aromas of the 2022 Fruit #11 are very close to the Tropical Storm, Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and Piña Colada strains. This oil may be a good pick for those looking for a fresh fruity flavor.

Tasting Notes: Zesty Mango, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Coconut Rum, Pine Resin, Eucalyptus, Goji Berry

For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

About this brand

Logo for the brand Terpene Belt Farms
Terpene Belt Farms
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties.
Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.
