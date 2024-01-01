The Fresh Never Frozen® 2022 Fruit #11 is a hemp-derived terpene oil that has Ocimene, Limonene, and Pinene as its main terpenes. The effects, flavors, and aromas of the 2022 Fruit #11 are very close to the Tropical Storm, Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and Piña Colada strains. This oil may be a good pick for those looking for a fresh fruity flavor.



Tasting Notes: Zesty Mango, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Coconut Rum, Pine Resin, Eucalyptus, Goji Berry



