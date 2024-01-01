The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Purple #101 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Pinene, Myrcene, and Limonene. The 2023 Purple #101 mirrors the profile of Purple Urkle, King Louis, and Granddaddy Purple strains, making this a perfect choice for those seeking a complex and aromatic profile.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.