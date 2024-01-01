The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Purple #101 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Pinene, Myrcene, and Limonene. The 2023 Purple #101 mirrors the profile of Purple Urkle, King Louis, and Granddaddy Purple strains, making this a perfect choice for those seeking a complex and aromatic profile.



Tasting Notes: Holy Basil, Dragon Fruit, Nutmeg, Thimbleberry, Basil, Zinfandel



The 2023 Purple #101 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

