The Fresh Never Frozen® Citrus #77 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Terpinolene, Limonene, and Ocimene. Citrus #77 is akin to Orange Tree, Orange Creamsicle, and Mimosa strains, making this a great choice for those looking for a fresh citrusy profile.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.