Transform your cannabis experience with the NEU Bag - Candy Gas. Infused with high-quality terpenes, this mesh bag is designed to elevate the aroma, flavor, and terpene content of your flower. Candy Gas offers a sweet, fruity scent with a hint of fuel, delivering a unique and enjoyable profile.
Simply place the NEU Bag in your storage container with your flower, and let the natural terpenes work their magic. The result? An enriched terpene profile that brings out the best in your flower.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.