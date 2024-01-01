Amplify the potential of your flower with the Gas NEU Bag! Infused with Fresh Never Frozen® terpenes, this mesh bag is designed to enrich the flavors and aromas of your cured flower. The NEU Gas has flavors and aromas similar to OG Kush, SFV OG Kush, Larry OG, Tahoe OG, and Nameless OG strains.

To use NEU, simply place the terpene-filled mesh bag into your bulk flower in your air-tight storage container, and in 48 hours, your flower will be infused with rich, powerful terpene profiles that make a strong impression!

