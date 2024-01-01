The Fresh Never Frozen® Savory #83 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene. With notes reminiscent of Baklava, Animal Face, and Wedding Cake strains, Savory #83 can be perfect for those who enjoy complex, savory dessert-like flavors.



Tasting Notes: Figs, Dried Prunes, Cacao, Carob, Powdered Sugar, Candied Lemon Bars, Rooibos, Hibiscus, Almond



Savory #83 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

