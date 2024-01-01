The Fresh Never Frozen® Sweet #26 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Humulene. Similar to Garlic Budder, Do-Si-Do, and Animal Cookies strains, Sweet #26 is perfect for those looking for a unique sweet profile.



Tasting Notes: Fruit Shortcake, Berry Snow Cone, Fresh Rain, Pink Bubble Gum, Raspberry, and Fruit Leather.



Sweet #26 is available in 100mL and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

Show more