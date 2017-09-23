Mohawk Hemp
Skywalker OG Terpene Blend
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the flavor profile of Skywalker OG normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes:
Alpha-Pinene
Myrcene
Limonene
Linalool
Terpineol
Geraniol trace amount
Alpha-humulene
Beta-caryophyllene
Alpha-bisabolol
Beta-Pinene
Nerolidol trace amount
Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used.
Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.
Mazar x Blueberry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
1,025 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!