About this product

Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the flavor profile of Skywalker OG normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes:



Alpha-Pinene

Myrcene

Limonene

Linalool

Terpineol

Geraniol trace amount

Alpha-humulene

Beta-caryophyllene

Alpha-bisabolol

Beta-Pinene

Nerolidol trace amount

Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used.



Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.