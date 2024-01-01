Loading...

Terpenetics

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesEdiblesConcentrates

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

4 products
Product image for Bubble Gum Shatter 1g
Shatter
Bubble Gum Shatter 1g
by Terpenetics
THC 52.72%
CBD 4.65%
Product image for Blue Cookies Diamonds 1g
Solvent
Blue Cookies Diamonds 1g
by Terpenetics
THC 78%
CBD 0.9%
Product image for RSO Syringe 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
RSO Syringe 1g
by Terpenetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Green Crack Live Resin Crumble 1g
Resin
Green Crack Live Resin Crumble 1g
by Terpenetics
THC 75.39%
CBD 3.58%