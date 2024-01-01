We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Terpenetics
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
4 products
Shatter
Bubble Gum Shatter 1g
by Terpenetics
THC 52.72%
CBD 4.65%
Solvent
Blue Cookies Diamonds 1g
by Terpenetics
THC 78%
CBD 0.9%
Rick Simpson Oil
RSO Syringe 1g
by Terpenetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Green Crack Live Resin Crumble 1g
by Terpenetics
THC 75.39%
CBD 3.58%
