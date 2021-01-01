About this product

Grapefruit Durban is everything you need in a sativa-dominant strain! A soaring, roller-coaster, Durban high is coupled with a distinct flavor of pink grapefruit - the result of a cross between the pure landrace sativa Durban Poison and the legendary and mysterious Grapefruit. Jack Herer, Haze, and Durban lineages all cross together in this excellent-tasting strain to give it a legendary pedigree second to none.