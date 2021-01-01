Loading…
Terrapin Care Station

Heaven's Devil

Heavenly sweetness and devilish strength mix and mingle in this Terrapin original strain! We crossed our Cherry Diesel and our much beloved White Slipper to create a sinfully sweet indica strain that's still strong enough to send you skyward! With notes of pine, citrus, and a sweet floral undertone, Heaven's Devil features a unique and memorable smell profile with solid, trichome-frosted buds. Heaven's Devil leans fairly far into the indica range - best for those times when you want to feel soothed and calmed after an eventful day, or perhaps you just want to soak into the couch a bit more.
