Hell's OG
A must-try for every indica lover, Hell’s OG floats like a butterfly and flattens like a freight train. This infamous strain provides a heavy body high that results in instantaneous pain relief for medical patients, and the astronomical THC content will take seasoned recreational users for a wild ride. Be warned, this potent cross of OG Kush and Blackberry will stimulate your appetite past the point of no return, so expect to raid the refrigerator!
