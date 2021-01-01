About this product

Our Lemon G is a horse of a different color! With many phenotypes of this strain, no CBD is present at all - in ours, quite the opposite is true! Boasting a roughly 1:1 THC:CBD ratio, this is one of our most popular CBD-rich strains. With a delicate lemon flavor and uplifting yet paradoxically relaxing effects, our Lemon G delivers a high unlike anything else that will leave you craving one more bowl. Perfect for loosening some tension before getting things done, this doesn't have the propensity that some CBD-rich strains do to glue you to the couch.