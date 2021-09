About this product

A decadent cross of Old Blue and Rare Dankness #1, Long’s Peak Blue is relaxing and aromatic. Take a whiff of the Long’s Peak and you’ll feel like you’re standing in a field full of blueberries. Smoked, the flavor is reminiscent of blueberry pancakes or muffins. Take a toke and feel your worries melt away into the wild blue yonder!