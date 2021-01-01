Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Terrapin Care Station

Terrapin Care Station

Princess Leia

Product rating:

About this product

Fruity and cheesey, the perfumey aroma of this space-case strain is more than enticing. A hybrid cross of Cinderella 99 and Lemon Alien Dawg, Princess Leia delivers a strong best-of-both-worlds high. You'll find yourself weightlessly floating without feeling knocked out. This strain hits hard, though - so don't operate spacecraft (or space stations) after inhaling!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!