Terrapin Care Station
Princess Leia
Product rating:
About this product
Fruity and cheesey, the perfumey aroma of this space-case strain is more than enticing. A hybrid cross of Cinderella 99 and Lemon Alien Dawg, Princess Leia delivers a strong best-of-both-worlds high. You'll find yourself weightlessly floating without feeling knocked out. This strain hits hard, though - so don't operate spacecraft (or space stations) after inhaling!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!